AJ Dybantsa Racks Up 23 Points in Wizards' Summer League Win
AJ Dybantsa racked up 23 points, seven rebounds, three steals, two blocks, and two assists across 24 minutes during Sunday's 104-85 Las Vegas Summer League win over the Sacramento Kings. The No. 1 pick knocked down his first Summer League three after an 0-for-5 debut from deep, though the jumper still cooled as the game went on. Second-year wing Will Riley carried the scoring load with a game-high 32 points as Washington improved to 2-0. That is the encouraging part for fantasy managers: Dybantsa is already piling up steals and blocks, giving him a strong statistical base before the jumper fully settles. On a rebuilding Wizards team, the usage should be there early.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA