Nae'Qwan Tomlin Scores 20 Points in Cavaliers Loss
Nae'Qwan Tomlin finished with 20 points, six rebounds, four assists, three steals, and one block across 29 minutes in Friday's 99-93 Summer League loss to the Indiana Pacers. Tomlin tied Meleek Thomas for the team lead in scoring and gave Cleveland one of its best two-way lines despite the loss. The 25-year-old already flashed late-season upside with a 26-point regular-season game in April, and this outing showed the same activity-based appeal. Tomlin is still working toward a consistent offensive role, but his ability to rebound, defend, and hit enough jumpers could help him earn a longer look in Cleveland's rotation.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA