Does Xavier Legette Carry Buy-Low Appeal Ahead of 2026?
Xavier Legette has widely provided uninspiring production through the first two years of his career. Across 15 games in 2025, the 25-year-old recorded 35 catches for 363 yards and three touchdowns on 64 targets. Entering 2026, Legette could still be in a position to play a starting role alongside top Panthers wideouts Tetairora McMillan and Jalen Coker. However, Carolina added some competition for Legette in the form of rookie wide receiver Chris Brazzell II, whom the team selected in the third round of the 2026 draft. Still, Legette's stock has fallen to the point where he will most likely go undrafted in most 12-team redraft leagues ahead of 2026. As a former first-rounder who still has a clear path to a starting role with his team, Legette could be a worthy low-cost flier for deep-league managers.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller