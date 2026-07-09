Jordan Addison Carries Redraft Sleeper Appeal into 2026
Jordan Addison had a season to forget in 2025. After missing the first three games of the year due to a suspension, the 24-year-old finished the season with 42 catches for 610 yards and three touchdowns on 79 targets. Addison was a victim of the Vikings' brutal quarterback play in 2025, as the team received below-average production from signal-callers J.J. McCarthy, Carson Wentz, and Max Brosmer. Minnesota brought in veteran quarterback Kyler Murray over the offseason, who should at least provide the team's passing game with more stability in 2026. The Vikings also signed wide receiver Jauan Jennings in free agency, so Addison has some significant target competition between Jennings and superstar wideout Justin Jefferson. Still, Addison finished the 2024 season as the WR24 by measure of per-game PPR scoring. With his current ADP of WR42 in redraft leagues, Addison carries sleeper value into 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller