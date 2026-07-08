Justin Verlander to Retire Following the Season
Justin Verlander (hamstring, hip) announced on his X account that he will hang up his cleats and retire following the 2026 season. The 43-year-old former MVP, three-time Cy Young winner, and nine-time All-Star will certainly be in the Hall of Fame down the road, but he has struggled with multiple injuries in 2026 and has only made one start in his return to Detroit. And in his lone start this year, Verlander allowed five earned runs while walking two and striking out just one in 3 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He'll be present in Philadelphia for next week's All-Star festivities as a "Legend Pick," but he won't be active while on the 60-day injured list due to a left-hamstring injury that he suffered on June 17 while throwing a bullpen. He was initially placed on the IL on April 4 with hip inflammation. It's unclear when Verlander will make his way back to the Tigers' big-league roster, but if he does, it might be in a bullpen role. He's the current MLB leader in games started (556), wins (266), and strikeouts (3,554). With his career coming to a close, Verlander is rostered in only 3% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: Justin Verlander on X
Source: Justin Verlander on X