Caris LeVert Traded to the Bucks
Caris LeVert and two second-round picks from the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Taurean Prince and Gary Harris, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The 31-year-old struggled in his lone season with Detroit, averaging 7.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists across 60 games. While the move provides Milwaukee with another veteran ball-handler as they retool their roster following the blockbuster trade of Giannis Antetokounmpo, a fantasy resurgence is unlikely. The Bucks also recently acquired Tyler Herro and Jaime Jaquez Jr., creating a crowded perimeter rotation alongside Kevin Porter Jr. LeVert will need to overcome this logjam and show vastly improved efficiency to carve out value, making him an afterthought for fantasy managers until he secures a definitive role.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania