Should Dynasty Managers Be Looking to Buy Low on Tank Dell?
Tank Dell (knee) missed the entire 2025 season. Dell has yet to be fully cleared from the injury, but he's expected to contribute to the Texans at some point in 2026. The 26-year-old has been a productive player when healthy for Houston, averaging 67 catches for 936 yards and seven touchdowns on 106 targets per 17 games played. Still, he may now be facing an uphill battle for targets even once healthy, as Houston has a pair of promising young wideouts in Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel to go with superstar WR1 Nico Collins. Dell's stock in both redraft and dynasty leagues has obviously fallen considerably from his peak value. Still, it's difficult to buy into Dell at any real cost until he proves he can make it back to full health.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller