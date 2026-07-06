Adou Thiero Stuffs the Box Score in Sunday's California Classic Victory
Adou Thiero delivered a strong all-around performance Sunday in the California Classic Summer League. He finished with 13 points, three rebounds, three steals, and two assists across 28 minutes during a 93-91 double-overtime win over the Miami Heat. The second-year forward made an impact with his activity on both ends, but his shooting remains a concern after he went 3-for-9 from the field, 0-for-2 from three-point range, and 4-for-7 at the line. Thiero's defense and downhill scoring are useful, but he needs a more reliable jumper to carve out steady fantasy value on a veteran-heavy Lakers roster.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA