Nuggets Plan to Match Offer Sheet on Peyton Watson
Peyton Watson receives in free agency. Watson is currently a restricted free agent who is rumored to be looking for a deal that is over $20 million per season. The Nuggets will match any offer that Watson gets, but they are also open to sign-and-trade scenarios. Watson is coming off a career-year with the Nuggets and is hopeful to cash in during free agency. This past season, Watson averaged a career-high 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists across 29.6 minutes per game in 54 contests. The 23-year-old should be able to lock up a long-term deal after his performance this past season.
Source: Sam Amick
Source: Sam Amick