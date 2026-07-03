Is Stefon Diggs Worth a Flier at the End of 2026 Drafts?
Stefon Diggs was the top receiving option for a 2025 New England Patriots team that reached the Super Bowl. While the Patriots opted to move on from Diggs while aggressively rebuilding their receiver room around MVP runner-up Drake Maye, the four-time Pro Bowler is still more than capable of providing a veteran presence to a number of teams and could find a fantasy-relevant role in a handful of receiver rooms as currently constructed. In a rotational role in his lone season in New England, Diggs topped 1,000 yards on 85 receptions, finishing as the WR18 while rarely seeing higher than a 60% snap share. Still a savvy route-runner with some of the best hands in the league, Diggs converted 60% of his receptions into first downs and could continue to see high-value opportunities in a part-time role. Even without a team at the moment, at RotoBaller's WR62, the free agent receiver is a clever stash in the final rounds of 2026 drafts.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller