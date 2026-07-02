Pat Spencer Signs Two-Way Deal With the Suns
Pat Spencer has agreed to a two-way contract with the Phoenix Suns, Shams Charania of ESPN reports, ending a three-year run in Golden State. A former Loyola Maryland lacrosse legend who reinvented himself as an NBA guard, Spencer set career highs last season with 7.2 points, 3.5 assists, and 2.4 rebounds in 18.6 minutes while shooting 40.0 percent from deep. The fantasy catch is the fine print: two-way players are capped at 50 active NBA games and typically live in the G League. Spencer also lands in a crowded backcourt behind Devin Booker and Jalen Green, with Collin Gillespie and the retained Jamaree Bouyea ahead of him for reserve minutes. Expect a G League-heavy season with the Valley Suns, which keeps a good story off fantasy radars.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania