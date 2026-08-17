Breece Hall's Groin Injury Considered Minor
Breece Hall's groin injury on Monday confirmed that it is a minor injury, a source told Connor Hughes of SNY. The Jets will continue to be cautious with their starting RB, but he will be out for weeks, not months. Head coach Aaron Glenn announced on Monday that Hall suffered a groin strain during training camp practice on a non-contact play. The 25-year-old will most likely sit out the team's final two preseason games before having a chance to be ready for Week 1 of the 2026 regular season in early September. Isaiah Davis (knee) has also been nursing an injury, so New York's backfield is pretty banged up right now, which will give Braelon Allen a big opportunity to make noise and secure a bigger role to begin the season. When fully healthy, Hall will continue to be the Jets' RB1 in a new offense led by veteran QB Geno Smith and offensive coordinator Frank Reich. Hall could still be ready and 100% for Week 1, but his groin injury will have fantasy managers thinking twice about whether to pull the trigger on him as a low-end RB1/high-end RB2 in the early rounds of upcoming drafts.
Source: SNY - Connor Hughes
Source: SNY - Connor Hughes