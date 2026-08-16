Kyle Monangai Suffers Knee Injury, Limps Off Practice Field
Kyle Monangai (knee) left Sunday's practice after getting tangled with defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, according to Sean Hammond. The two went to the ground during a non-padded period, and Monangai eventually limped off the field with a trainer. Hammond also noted that Jarrett was visibly upset after the play. The second-year back is listed behind D'Andre Swift on Chicago's current unofficial depth chart after a productive rookie season. Monangai rushed 169 times for 783 yards and five touchdowns in 2025, adding 18 catches for 164 yards. He and Swift were the only running back tandem in the NFL to each top 750 rushing yards last season. It's too early to know whether Sunday's injury will cost Monangai any time, but his status now becomes an important one to watch in Chicago's backfield. Roschon Johnson is currently listed third at running back behind Swift and Monangai.
Source: Sean Hammond
Source: Sean Hammond