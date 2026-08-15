Olivier Sarr Signs Two-Year Deal with Real Madrid
Olivier Sarr is headed overseas after signing a two-year deal with Real Madrid through the 2027-28 season. The 27-year-old spent most of his NBA time with Oklahoma City before a two-way stint in Cleveland, and Madrid added him for frontcourt depth with Usman Garuba recovering from a ruptured left Achilles. Sarr averaged 4.7 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 39.1 percent from three across 50 NBA games, and he was productive enough in the G-League to earn another look. He held no standalone fantasy value on a two-way deal, so his exit does not change Cleveland's fantasy outlook. The more relevant fantasy name remains his younger brother, Washington Wizards center Alexandre Sarr, who is recovering from offseason foot surgery.
Source: Eurohoops
Source: Eurohoops