Puka Nacua Could be Out a "Few Days" With Groin Injury
Puka Nacua (groin) left Tuesday's training camp practice early with a minor groin injury and could miss a "few days," according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Rams have yet to even play their first preseason game this summer, so it's still very early in camp, and Nacua should be just fine for the start of the 2026 regular season in Week 1 in an international affair in Australia against the division-rival San Francisco 49ers. The Rams are going to be extra cautious with the best wide receiver in the game, as they should. The 25-year-old will not suit up for the Rams' preseason opener this Saturday against the Kansas City Chiefs, unsurprisingly. In a Rams offense largely unchanged with reigning MVP QB Matthew Stafford running the show, Nacua is the consensus No. 2 fantasy WR in 2026, behind only the Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase. Nacua led the NFL with 129 receptions and 107.2 yards per game while recording a career-high 1,715 receiving yards and a career-high 10 touchdowns in 16 regular-season games.
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter