Vita Vea Continues Trade Drama With Latest Tweet

Aug 12, 2026, 2:50 PM ET
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea kept his contract situation in the spotlight Wednesday without actually saying a word. Vea shared a post from NFL Network's Mike Garafolo comparing his production with several highly paid interior defenders and added only a shrugging emoji. Garafolo credited Vea with 101 pressures and 11.5 sacks over the past two seasons, numbers that stack up well alongside Jeffery Simmons, Quinnen Williams, Jalen Carter and Dexter Lawrence. Vea requested a trade in late July after extension talks with Tampa Bay stalled and is entering the final year of the four-year, $71 million deal he signed in 2022. The two sides have continued talking, but general manager Jason Licht said last week that he has no plans to trade the 31-year-old. There is no way to know exactly what Vea meant by the shrug. Given everything surrounding his contract, though, the post certainly keeps an already unresolved situation alive.--Bruno MuléSource: Vita Vea