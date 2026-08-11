Trey Yesavage is Week-to-Week After Having Knee Surgery
Trey Yesavage (knee) underwent surgery to repair his torn meniscus on Tuesday. He underwent successful left knee surgery and is now considered week-to-week, according to Mitch Bannon. The Jays haven't ruled out him for the rest of the season, but it's going to be tough for return in time for any regular season action. If the Jays somehow get into the playoffs, Yesavage might be an option, but otherwise, his season is probably over. This season, Yesavage posted a 3.65 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, and a 91/46 K/BB ratio across 18 starts. Fantasy managers in redraft formats can start looking for a replacement.
Source: Mitch Bannon
Source: Mitch Bannon