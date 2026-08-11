Kazuma Okamoto Scratched From Lineup With Knee Contusion
Kazuma Okamoto (knee) was scratched from Tuesday's starting lineup against the division-rival Boston Red Sox with a left-knee contusion, according to the team. Charles McAdoo will now start at third base for Toronto and bat leadoff against Red Sox left-hander Patrick Sandoval at the Rogers Centre. For now, Okamoto should be considered day-to-day as he deals with what appears to be more of a minor knee injury. Fantasy managers should check back on Wednesday to see if he's good to go. Okamoto has really struggled at the plate since the All-Star break, batting .170 (15-for-88) with a .488 OPS, two home runs, three doubles, eight RBI, 11 runs scored, a stolen base, four walks, and 30 strikeouts in 23 games and 93 plate appearances. The Japanese native's power has been useful for fantasy managers in his first year in the big leagues, but the swing-and-miss issues have really surfaced so far in the second half of the season, making him a liability in the average and on-base-percentage departments.
Source: Toronto Blue Jays
Source: Toronto Blue Jays