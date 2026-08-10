Christian McCaffrey Sits Out Practice With Soreness
Christian McCaffrey sat out Monday's practice with some soreness, but offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak does not sound concerned. According to Matt Barrows, Kubiak said the team is "just managing" McCaffrey and added that he is "fine." Kubiak later explained that McCaffrey always has a rep count during camp and that his workload is right where the 49ers want it. There is good reason for San Francisco to be careful after McCaffrey led the NFL with 413 touches last season. He played all 17 games, running for 1,202 yards and 10 touchdowns while catching 102 passes for another 924 yards and seven scores. No specific injury has been announced. McCaffrey is still RotoBaller's No. 4 overall player in current PPR rankings. Unless the soreness lingers or keeps him out for an extended stretch, this looks like routine summer maintenance for one of the league's busiest backs.
Source: Matt Barrows
Source: Matt Barrows