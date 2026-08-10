Luther Burden III Present at Monday Walkthrough
Luther Burden III (groin) was present and walking around during Monday's walkthrough, according to Sean Hammond. Burden suffered the injury during Saturday's practice after landing awkwardly while attempting a contested catch and remains sidelined from football activity. The second-year receiver is expected to miss the preseason, though current reporting indicates that Chicago expects him to be ready for its Week 1 matchup against Carolina on September 13. Burden caught 47 passes for 652 yards and two touchdowns across 15 games as a rookie and entered training camp preparing for an expanded role following the offseason trade of DJ Moore. His presence at Monday's walkthrough does not represent a return to practice, so the next meaningful development will be when Burden is able to resume on-field work.
Source: Sean Hammond
Source: Sean Hammond