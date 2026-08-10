Xavier Legette Returns to Practice
Xavier Legette (neck) was back at practice on Sunday after suffering a stinger while hauling in a touchdown catch and leaving Tuesday's practice on a cart. The third-year player was a full participant in what was one of the more intense sessions of the summer, according to team reporter Kassidy Hill. With 2026 third-round pick Chris Brazzell II (knee) already ruled out for the entirety of his rookie season after tearing his LCL in the early days of training camp, Legette's presence becomes all the more important as the potential third receiver alongside Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker. Head coach Dave Canales has indicated that he will play his starters in Saturday's next preseason matchup with the Bills, and barring any setbacks, Legette, who is RotoBaller's WR109, should be a part of that group.
Source: Kassidy Hill
Source: Kassidy Hill