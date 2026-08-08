Jaylen Waddle Not Wearing Leg Sleeve, Looks to be Improving
Jaylen Waddle (leg) is not wearing a sleeve on his leg at training camp practice on Saturday and is running better than he has since his injury earlier this week, according to DNVR Sports' Zac Stevens. The Broncos held Waddle out of practices this week as a precaution after he dealt with muscle tightness. It doesn't appear to be anything significant for fantasy managers to be worried about. We'd be surprised if the Broncos use Waddle in their preseason opener next Friday against the Atlanta Falcons, but the speedy pass-catcher should be ready for the start of his first season in the Mile High City in 2026. After giving up first- and third-round picks for Waddle in the offseason, head coach Sean Payton figures to get him involved heavily as a way for the Broncos' offense to become more explosive through the air. The 27-year-old opened his NFL career with three straight 1,000-yard seasons, and as long as he stays healthy, he could be a lock for a fourth 1,000-yard campaign with the Broncos in 2026. Fantasy managers should target him as a strong WR2 in upcoming drafts, especially in point-per-reception formats.
Source: DNVR Sports - Zac Stevens
Source: DNVR Sports - Zac Stevens