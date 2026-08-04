Rockies Agree to Two-Year Extension With Mickey Moniak
Mickey Moniak that covers the 2027-28 seasons. The deal covers his final year of salary arbitration next season and the first year of free agency in 2028. MLB.com's Thomas Harding reports that the deal is worth $16.25 million. There are still some holes in the 28-year-old former first overall pick's game, but he has been at his best since joining Colorado last year, hitting .272/.310/.536 with an .847 OPS, 42 home runs, 117 RBI, 101 runs, and 10 stolen bases with the Rockies since the start of last season in 210 games played. Moniak has hit .277/.318/.565 with a career-best .883 OPS, 18 home runs, 49 RBI, 39 runs scored, and a steal in 75 games and 283 plate appearances in Denver this year, and he needs six more homers to set a new career high. Plate discipline remains an issue for Moniak despite all the power gains, and he's hitting just .216 (11-for-51) with two of his 18 homers against lefties. Still, Moniak has become a much more attractive strong-side platoon outfield bat with pop, especially when playing at hitter-friendly Coors Field.
Source: Rockies Club Information
Source: Rockies Club Information