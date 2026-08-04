Justin Herbert Exceeding Mike McDaniel's Expectations
Justin Herbert has impressed new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel even more than expected, according to Dan Graziano of ESPN. McDaniel praised Herbert's rare combination of size, arm strength and field vision, saying the quarterback can play with anticipation and reach areas of the field that most passers cannot. He also called Herbert the team's hardest worker, which has helped the rest of the offense buy into the changes being installed. One of those adjustments has Herbert lining up with his left foot forward in the shotgun, allowing him to get the ball out sooner and better match his throws to the timing of the routes. Herbert completed 66.4% of his passes for 3,727 yards, 26 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 16 games last season, while adding a career-high 498 rushing yards. Positive summer reviews do not guarantee a jump in fantasy production, but the early fit between Herbert and McDaniel is encouraging.
Source: Dan Graziano
Source: Dan Graziano