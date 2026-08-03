A.J. Brown Keeps Practicing After Dislocating Thumb
A.J. Brown (thumb) stayed on the field after dislocating his left thumb during Monday's practice, according to Doug Kyed. The injury happened during a one-on-one rep against Christian Gonzalez. Brown put the thumb back in place, was checked by the medical staff, and returned with a brace. He remained a full participant and finished with four catches, including three during 11-on-11 work. Brown joined New England in a June trade after catching 78 passes for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns in 15 games for Philadelphia last season. His ability to finish practice is reassuring, but the injury still bears watching because it could affect his comfort catching the ball over the next few days. For now, there is no indication that Brown is facing an extended absence, and his fantasy outlook remains unchanged unless the thumb becomes more troublesome.
Source: Doug Kyed
Source: Doug Kyed