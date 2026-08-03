Ashton Jeanty Eyeing Big Year 2 Jump
Ashton Jeanty ran for 975 yards while adding 55 receptions and 346 yards through the air, but he understands that the bar will be raised even higher in Year 2. Jeanty recently told reporters, "It's always tough being in the first year trying to figure out so much stuff... But this year, there's a lot of expectations for me, and I think I've got to make a big jump." The sixth overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, Jeanty spent his rookie season operating behind one of the worst offensive lines in the league, gaining only 1.6 yards per attempt before contact, but improvements across the line and a new coaching staff should see him better positioned to make more plays in space. Jeanty is RotoBaller's RB7, but if the Raiders can find themselves in enough positive game scripts, he has a legitimate chance to crack the top five of the position.
Source: Around the NFL
Source: Around the NFL