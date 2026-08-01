Willson Contreras Pulled After Getting Hit in the Head by a Pitch
Willson Contreras (head) was pulled from Friday's series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers after he was hit in the head by a pitch in the top of the third inning, according to Tim Healey of The Boston Globe. Contreras stayed in to run the bases and was then pulled going into the bottom of the third inning. Before leaving, the right-handed slugger went 0-for-1 at the plate with a strikeout. Contreras will most assuredly go for concussion testing, and he could be forced to the seven-day injured list. Nick Sogard shifted from second base to first base after Contreras left, with rookie Anthony Seigler entering the game to play the keystone for Boston. With Curtis Mead (wrist) on the injured list, Sogard would most likely take over most of the playing time at first base if Contreras is forced to miss additional time with his head injury. Losing the Venezuelan first baseman would be a tough blow for the surging BoSox, as Contreras is having the best year of his career in Beantown in 2026. The four-time All-Star came into Friday's game in L.A. with a .289/.396/.549 slash line with a .944 OPS, 23 home runs, 67 RBI, 55 runs scored, and three steals in 101 games. He needs just two more home runs to set a new career high in that category.
Source: The Boston Globe - Tim Healey
Source: The Boston Globe - Tim Healey