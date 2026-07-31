Griffin Jax Is Too Good to Leave on the Waiver Wire
Griffin Jax has settled into a full-time rotation role and now owns a 3.74 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, and 92 strikeouts across 86 2/3 innings. He struck out 10 Texas Rangers while allowing one earned run on five hits and three walks over 5 2/3 innings Tuesday, although Tampa Bay's quiet offense left him with the loss in a 4-1 game. The occasional blowup remains the concern, most recently when Boston tagged Jax for seven runs on July 17. His strikeout ability, stable workload, and SP/RP eligibility still make that risk worth accepting. RotoBaller's Week 18 rankings had Jax on 53% of Yahoo rosters and placed him 20th overall with an add recommendation for leagues of 10 teams or deeper. He is too valuable to remain available at that league depth.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller