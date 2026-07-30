Chris Olave Lands Four-Year Extension With Saints
Chris Olave has agreed to a four-year extension worth up to $132 million, including $90 million guaranteed, according to Adam Schefter. His agents, Drew and Jason Rosenhaus, provided the terms to ESPN. The deal follows a career year in which Olave caught 100 of 156 targets for 1,163 yards and nine touchdowns over 16 starts, earning second-team All-Pro honors. It was his third 1,000-yard season in four years, with an injury-shortened 2024 as the only exception. New Orleans had already exercised Olave's fifth-year option for 2026, but the extension now keeps him under team control well beyond the end of his rookie contract. The contract does not alter his immediate role, but it gives dynasty managers long-term stability around a receiver who remains the focal point of the Saints' passing game.
Source: Adam Schefter
Source: Adam Schefter