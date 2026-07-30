Puka Nacua Stands Out Early at Rams Camp
Puka Nacua has been the offense's standout through four training camp practices, leading the team in catches and explosive plays, according to The Athletic. He highlighted Wednesday's session by separating from cornerback Jaylen Watson down the left sideline for a deep touchdown from Matthew Stafford and has looked quicker in his vertical routes. Nacua already led the NFL with 129 receptions in 2025, totaling 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns in 16 games, with 27 catches of at least 20 yards. He also added 105 rushing yards and a score. The 25-year-old is entering the final season of his rookie contract and has continued practicing fully while seeking a long-term extension. The early work has come before full pads, so the camp results should not be overvalued, but Nacua's combination of established volume and improved downfield movement is encouraging. He remains the centerpiece of Los Angeles' passing game and one of fantasy football's elite wide receivers.
Source: The Athletic
Source: The Athletic