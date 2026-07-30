Parker Washington Impresses in Thursday's Practice
Parker Washington was the team's most impressive player in training camp practice on Thursday, per John Shipley of Sports Illustrated. Washington had multiple big catches and was a tough cover for anyone in the secondary who was put up against him. Shipley wrote that Brian Thomas Jr. also had a couple of chunk gains on passes, but it was Washington "who stood out and stole the show." Even in a crowded WR corps that includes Thomas, Jakobi Meyers, and Travis Hunter, the 24-year-old Washington appears ready to be an even bigger part of the Jaguars' passing attack in 2026 after he broke out with 58 catches, 847 yards, and five touchdowns (all career highs) in 16 regular-season games a year ago. He's not big at 5-foot-10, 204 pounds or extremely fast, but Washington is an excellent route-runner and averaged a career-best 14.6 yards per reception in 2025. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence could spread the wealth with all his options, which will limit Washington's fantasy upside, but at this point, he's been hard to ignore and has clear WR2 upside going into his fourth NFL season. RotoBaller has Washington ranked as the No. 32 WR.
Source: Sports Illustrated - John Shipley
Source: Sports Illustrated - John Shipley