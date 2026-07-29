Vinnie Pasquantino Heading Back to Injured List With Wrist Soreness
Vinnie Pasquantino (wrist) back on the 10-day injured list with soreness in his right wrist and are recalling outfielder John Rave from Triple-A Omaha in a corresponding move. With Pasquantino out of the starting lineup again on Wednesday against the division-rival Minnesota Twins, Salvador Perez will start at first and bat cleanup, with Carter Jensen catching right-hander Randy Dobnak and batting leadoff against Twins right-hander Joe Ryan. This will be the second time on the IL for Pasquantino in 2026 after previously requiring surgery on June 14 to fix a broken hamate bone in the same hand. It's unclear if the 28-year-old lefty slugger will be ready when he's eligible to return on Aug. 8, but our guess is he won't be. Perez and Jac Caglianone will likely split playing time at first in KC with Pasquantino out again, opening up extra playing time for Nick Loftin. Pasquantino has been a massive bust this year, hitting just .232 (68-for-29) with six homers, 33 RBI, 34 runs, and four steals after breaking out for 32 homers and 113 RBI in 160 games in 2025. For the power upside alone, the Pasquatch is worth stashing in the majority of fantasy leagues while he heals.
Source: Kansas City Royals
Source: Kansas City Royals