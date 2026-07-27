Peyton Watson Linked to Three-Team Market
Peyton Watson has been linked to the Bucks, Clippers, and Hawks in sign-and-trade scenarios, per Shams Charania of ESPN, via Evan Sidery. Watson, 23, is coming off a breakout season, posting career highs of 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 41.1 percent from three and adding 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocks. Denver wants to keep the two-way wing but faces a cap crunch after the Spencer Jones match raised its league-high payroll. For fantasy, Watson is an ascending nine-category asset on his threes, steals, and blocks, and a sign-and-trade to a team needing offense could lift his usage. He is a strong dynasty buy wherever he lands.
Source: Evan Sidery
Source: Evan Sidery