DeMar DeRozan Draws Heat, Warriors Interest
DeMar DeRozan has drawn interest from the Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors, per Evan Sidery, with both teams pivoting after missing on LeBron James. DeRozan, 36, would join a title contender at the veteran's minimum after the Kings waived him. He averaged 18.4 points, 4.1 assists, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.0 steals last season, down from 22.2 points the year prior. Any contender role trims his usage: Miami would slot him behind Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo, while Golden State would deploy him as a second-unit shot creator. His threes are limited, and the defensive numbers are only decent, but DeRozan's free-throw volume still matters in 9-category leagues. He would be more of a low-ceiling source of points, efficiency, and FT% than a true across-the-board producer, while his age leaves little dynasty appeal.
Source: Evan Sidery
Source: Evan Sidery