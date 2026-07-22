Johnny Keefer Offers Strong Value at the 3M Open

Jul 22, 2026, 10:39 AM ET
Johnny Keefer has put together a solid first year on Tour, recording three top-25 finishes, including two third-place results, in 21 starts. He now turns to the 3M Open, where he is making his tournament debut. TPC Twin Cities typically rewards accuracy off the tee, precision on approach, and converting opportunities on and around the greens. Keefer ranks ninth in strokes gained off the tee (+0.589 per round), 15th on approach (+0.508), and 22nd in total driving. His biggest weakness has been the short game, where he ranks 141st in putting (-0.436) and 149th around the green (-0.391). Encouragingly, he has gained strokes in both categories in each of his last two starts. At $7,800 on DraftKings, Keefer offers plenty of upside in this price range.--Dakota Legg - RotoBallerSource: PGA Tour