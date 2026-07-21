Buddy Hield Reportedly Not Part of Hawks' Plans
Buddy Hield does not appear to be part of the team's plans moving forward, John Hollinger of The Athletic reports. The 10-year veteran has a $9 million contract for next season, but his future in Atlanta looks bleak. After arriving in February in a trade that saw Kristaps Porzingis move to Golden State, Hield appeared in only seven games, averaging 7.3 minutes. Parting ways looks like a good option for both sides. Although Hield had a disappointing 2025-26 campaign, averaging fewer than 10.0 points per game for the first time in his career, he's been a consistent three-point threat in the league and could still add value for teams.
Source: John Hollinger
Source: John Hollinger