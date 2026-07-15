Brooks Koepka Hoping to Regain Form at The Open

Jul 15, 2026, 9:55 AM ET
Since withdrawing with a hand injury at the Canadian Open, Brooks Koepka has struggled to regain his form, missing the cut at both the U.S. Open and the Scottish Open. He now turns to The Open, where he has recorded four top-10 finishes, though he has not finished better than T43 since 2021. Success at Royal Birkdale will rely on precision off the tee, elite approach play, and strong putting on the small 5,200-square-foot greens. Koepka ranks 49th in strokes gained off the tee (+0.183 per round), eighth on approach (+0.606), and 46th around the green (+0.143). The concerns come with the putter, where he ranks 114th (-0.199), and his driving accuracy, where he sits just 125th on Tour. Koepka has a long history of elevating his game in the majors, but with his recent form, he is a little harder to trust at $7,600 on DraftKings.--Dakota Legg - RotoBallerSource: PGA Tour