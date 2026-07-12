Kyle Larson Presents Plenty of Risk for Atlanta DFS Lineups

Jul 12, 2026, 4:47 PM ET
Kyle Larson will start third for this week's Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway. This matches the best starting position of Larson's Cup career at Atlanta. In nine Cup races at the site since 2022, Larson has only one top-5 finish, but he did lead 48 laps in the previous race at the Atlanta track earlier in the season before being involved in an accident. Through 19 races this season, Larson has 11 top-10 finishes with an average finish of 15.0. In 27 races at drafting tracks since 2022, Larson has five top-10 finishes, with his last one being in the August 2025 Daytona race. Larson is known for his struggles with drafting tracks, and he has a high starting position, giving him plenty of DFS risk based on his starting position. Outside of tournament lineups, Larson is not recommended for most DFS lineups as a result.--Sean Engel - RotoBallerSource: DriverAverages.com