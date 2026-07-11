Jacob Misiorowski Won't Pitch on Sunday
Jacob Misiorowski won't take the ball for Sunday's series finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Misiorowski is reportedly dealing with some fatigue following his last start against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday. The plan is for Misiorowski to rest during the All-Star break and be ready to go for the first or second series out of the break. Misiorowski will still travel for the All-Star Game in Philadelphia, but he's not expected to take the mound at all. Fantasy managers shouldn't be worried, as this is likely just the Brewers being cautious with their superstar starter. Robert Gasser will take the ball for Sunday's series finale.
Source: Sophia Minnaert
Source: Sophia Minnaert