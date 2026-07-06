Chase Briscoe Earns his First Cup Victory of 2026 at Chicagoland

Jul 6, 2026, 12:46 PM ET
Chase Briscoe of Joe Gibbs Racing won the Eero 400 at Chicagoland Speedway. Briscoe began the race from seventh place and ran a great race where he was a top contender throughout the entire event. He earned points through both stages as he placed fifth at the end of the first stage and was second behind William Byron at the end of the second stage. Briscoe led laps in both the second stage and the final stage, with most of his 51 total laps led coming in the final stage. Byron was Briscoe's main competitor in the final stage, but Briscoe timed his final pit stop a lap before Byron's on lap 215 and came out ahead with the lead. From there, Briscoe was never passed again and held off his teammate Christopher Bell for the win after Bell mounted a charge and was catching him in the final laps. The victory was Briscoe's first Cup win of the 2026 season and his first in the Cup Series at Chicagoland. Briscoe's victory moves him up to eighth in the regular-season standings after 19 races this year.--Sean Engel - RotoBallerSource: NASCAR.com