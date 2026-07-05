Jaden Bradley Lands Two-Way Deal With Raptors
Jaden Bradley agreed to a two-way deal, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. Bradley was the No. 50 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft after winning Big 12 Player of the Year at Arizona, where he averaged 13.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.4 steals while shooting 39.4 percent from three. The 22-year-old has a useful guard profile built on decision-making, defense, and spot-up shooting, but the two-way structure points to a developmental role. With Immanuel Quickley ahead of him, Bradley needs injuries or a roster opening to gain fantasy traction.
Source: Michael Scotto
Source: Michael Scotto