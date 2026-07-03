Orioles Place Ryan Helsley on Injured List With Elbow Discomfort
Ryan Helsley (elbow) on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to June 30) with right-elbow discomfort and recalled right-handed reliever Anthony Nunez from Triple-A Norfolk in a corresponding move. It's a bad sign after Helsley already missed two months with inflammation in his right elbow earlier this year. The 31-year-old two-time All-Star has gone 0-4 in his first year with the O's with an elevated 4.11 ERA (4.68 FIP), 1.43 WHIP, eight saves, 21 strikeouts, and nine walks in 15 1/3 innings pitched. Helsley will now be out through the All-Star break and could struggle to return to Baltimore before the calendar flips to August. Veteran Andrew Kittredge could get some save opportunities given his experience, but the name fantasy managers want to target off the waiver wire is Rico Garcia, who picked up his first four career saves back when Helsley was on the IL the first time.
Source: Baltimore Orioles
Source: Baltimore Orioles