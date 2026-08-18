Josh Jacobs Will Practice on Tuesday
Josh Jacobs (groin) will be back at practice on Tuesday, head coach Matt LaFleur told Aaron Nagler of CheeseheadTV. The veteran ball-carrier missed a few days of practice but is now getting back on the field. The Packers wouldn't have him practice if he wasn't close to 100%, so fantasy managers should feel confident that he's healthy and this injury won't impact his availability for Week 1. There is still an off-the-field hurdle to clear, though, as Adam Schefter of ESPN previously reported that Jacobs could face discipline for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. With that being said, until punishment is issued, Jacobs remains on track to play Sept. 13 against the Vikings. He's coming off a 14-touchdown season and ranks as the overall RB17 for the 2026 fantasy football season.
Source: Aaron Nagler
Source: Aaron Nagler