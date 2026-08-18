Tyjae Spears' Busy Training Camp Continues
Tyjae Spears has had a productive summer, accumulating 39 yards on five touches in the team's preseason opener and carrying that momentum back to the practice field. With Tony Pollard (foot), Nick Singleton (undisclosed/foot), and Kalel Mullings (hip) all held out of Monday's session, Spears was the Titans' most active back, particularly in the passing game, where senior writer Jim Wyatt credits him with a practice-high six catches. Spears has stood out for his receiving work for much of camp, and he figures to carry a significant pass-catching role into the regular season, making him an underrated late-round target in PPR leagues. Currently being selected as the RB53, he has standalone value that more than justifies his draft cost and can lead the backfield if forced into a larger role, as evidenced on Monday.
Source: Jim Wyatt
Source: Jim Wyatt