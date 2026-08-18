Tyler Warren Falling Down Draft Boards After WR Signing?
Tyler Warren recently saw his draft stock rise with the news of Alec Pierce (ankle) being shut down for the rest of training camp, but he's now falling back down draft boards after the team signed wide receiver Keenan Allen. Even with Pierce sidelined, Warren's volume will likely be impacted by the addition of Allen. The veteran receiver had at least 121 targets in each of the last two seasons with the Bears and Chargers, respectively. Last year, he finished with 81 catches, 777 yards, and four touchdowns, which ranked as the overall WR29. Given how productive he has remained deep into his career, the 34-year-old has a decent chance to command another 100+ targets in this Daniel Jones-led offense. Warren has the talent to maintain a fantasy-relevant role even when both Pierce and Allen are on the field, but the presence of those two receivers might limit his upside and impact his ability to string together a bunch of big performances week after week. At a certain point this offseason, Warren had a late third-round ADP, but he has now fallen to the start of the sixth round in most formats. Still, he is pretty consistently the fourth tight end off the board following Brock Bowers, Trey McBride, and Colston Loveland.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller