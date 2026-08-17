Mike McDaniel Has High Praise for Justin Herbert
Justin Herbert for how he has adjusted to the new system. On Monday, McDaniel said Herbert is "far past where quarterbacks usually are in Year 1." "He's been everything I'd hoped for and more." Herbert is transitioning from former offensive coordinator Greg Roman's system to McDaniel's, which will feature extensive pre-snap motion and varied alignments. During his two years under Roman, Herbert posted career lows in passing yards, attempts, and completions. Currently ranked QB7 in RotoBaller's positional rankings, Herbert and the Chargers are hoping for an offensive explosion in the first year of McDaniel's offense.
Source: Kris Rhim - ESPN
Source: Kris Rhim - ESPN