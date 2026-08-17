Tory Horton Doesn't Practice Monday, Dealing with a "Few Things"
Tory Horton (undisclosed) did not participate in practice on Monday, according to Corbin Smith of Emerald City Spectrum. Head coach Mike Macdonald didn't provide any specifics on his injury, other than saying that Horton is "dealing with a few things." The 23-year-old had 13 catches across eight games as a rookie last year, and he found the end zone at an absurd rate, scoring five touchdowns. As it stands, he enters the 2026 season as the Seahawks' No. 3 receiver behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp, and Rashid Shaheed. He could end up getting on the fantasy radar if he puts together a strong start to the regular season, but that would first require him to recover from his current injury situation. He now ranks as RotoBaller's WR103 in redraft leagues and WR81 in dynasty leagues.
Source: Corbin Smith
Source: Corbin Smith