Paul Skenes to Have Start Pushed Back Due to Recovery Concerns
Paul Skenes will have his scheduled start on Sunday pushed back to Wednesday, according to Jason Mackey of SportsNet Pittsburgh. Per Mackey, this move is due to concerns about his recovery and is not injury-related. The team is looking to provide the former top prospect with additional time to recover between starts. This is quite noteworthy as Skenes has endured some struggles over the past month of action. In his most recent outing, he tossed just five innings and threw only 65 pitches. The most notable concern of this start was that his fastball averaged a career-low of 95.7 MPH in this game. This season, Skenes has posted a 3.88 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP, a massive jump from last season's 1.97 ERA. Managers should continue to monitor his status in case Skenes faces further workload limitations down the stretch.
Source: Jason Mackey
Source: Jason Mackey