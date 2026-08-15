Taylor Ward Remains Out With Quad Tightness
Taylor Ward (quad) remains out of the starting lineup Saturday against the Houston Astros. Ward has been dealing with quad tightness and was already held out Thursday before missing Friday's series opener in Houston as well. The Mariners have not placed him on the injured list, but the continued absence makes his status something fantasy managers will need to watch heading into Sunday's series finale. Seattle acquired Ward from the Baltimore Orioles at the trade deadline and had been using him regularly since his arrival. For now, he should remain on fantasy benches until the Mariners either get him back into the lineup or provide a clearer update on the quad issue.
Source: Seattle Mariners
Source: Seattle Mariners