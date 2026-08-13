Jayden Daniels Sends Cease-and-Desist Letter to LSU
Jayden Daniels has informed LSU that the school can no longer use Daniels' name, image, or likeness, as reported by ESPN's Mark Schlabach. The Tigers recently allowed sophomore cornerback DJ Pickett to wear the same number five Daniels wore during his time at LSU. While the number has not been officially retired, Pickett is the first player to wear it since Daniels departed for the NFL in 2024, prompting the letter from his attorney. "Jayden made it clear that he did not want his number given to another player, and he believed his wishes would be respected," the statement from Daniels' spokesperson said. "His Heisman Trophy-winning season and everything he accomplished on and off the field cemented his place in LSU history. To see his number given to another player is incredibly disappointing and feels like a failure to honor the significance of what Jayden accomplished at LSU." Daniels threw for 3,811 yards and 40 touchdowns in his final season at LSU, adding 1,250 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground before the Commanders made him the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Source: Mark Schlabach
Source: Mark Schlabach